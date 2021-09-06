MSF Raises Concerns About Migrants’ Situation in Mexico.

According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), tens of thousands of migrants in Mexico are in a state of “severe vulnerability” due to overcrowding, insufficient healthcare, and the risk of coronavirus infection.

The medical aid organization blamed the predicament of migrants in two border communities in southern and northern Mexico on asylum procedures’ “failure” and continued deportations from the US.

MSF has sent an emergency team to Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, to provide medical, psychological, and social assistance to about 40,000 migrants, according to the organization.

“These people find themselves with few options for refuge, cramped together or on the streets, with terrible sanitary conditions and the risk of Covid-19 infection,” said Christoph Jankhofer of MSF.

“We are concerned about the population’s feelings of anxiety, depression, and hopelessness as a result of the government’ lack of response,” he added.

Several migrant caravans travelling north from Tapachula towards the United States have been broken up by Mexican security forces in the last week, provoking charges of excessive action.

Mexican officials suspended two immigration agents last week after they were accused of abusing a migrant.

Following US President Joe Biden’s entrance in the White House with a promise of a more humanitarian attitude, Mexico has seen an upsurge in migrants going north to flee poverty, violence, and other difficulties.

Around 2,000 largely Central American migrants are living in tents in the northeastern city of Reynosa, near the US border, according to MSF.

The group said that they are exposed to extreme heat, major security threats, and insufficient access to basic amenities.

Last week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would write to Biden to emphasize the importance of addressing the causes of migration rather than simply detaining people.