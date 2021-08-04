MSF is forced to close a Haitian hospital due to gang violence.

Doctors Without Borders said in a statement Monday that gang violence has forced the closure of its hospital in an underprivileged district of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

The hospital in Martissant, south of Port-au-Prince, has been run by the organisation – known by its French abbreviation MSF – since 2006 and provided free medical treatment to about 300,000 people in the poorest country in the Americas.

Armed gangs have been fighting for control of Martissant for the past two months, virtually putting the area under siege.

When the violence broke out in early June, the police had already abandoned the neighborhood when the local station was stormed by the gangs.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled, and armed groups have robbed banks and businesses.

At the end of June, MSF’s hospital was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured, and the organisation did not appear to be purposefully targeted.

It announced at the time that it was evacuating the site to protect its employees.

“Unable to ensure the safety of its employees and patients, and in order to raise attention to the intolerable situation in Martissant, MSF has been obliged to close its doors after 15 years in the region,” the NGO said.

It stated that it did not have time to remove its logos from the structure and that it disclaims “any responsibility for what may occur in the old Emergency Center buildings.”

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization said it was still committed to “helping the Haitian populace in general, and the poorest in particular,” and that it was in talks to relocate the center to another section of the city.

The care provided included trauma, medical, and gynecological-obstetrical situations, according to the statement.

“MSF continues to urge armed actors in Haiti to respect the protection of medical professionals, patients, equipment, and facilities; cars and ambulances must also be free to circulate in a safe manner.”

Following the killing of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, Haiti’s new prime minister, Ariel Henry, has promised to bring peace and security to the country.

However, the Caribbean island is still immersed in political and security upheaval, with an increase in the frequency of kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs and a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In Haiti, where the government spends less than 5% of its budget on health care, non-governmental groups play a critical role in delivering medical care.

MSF has been hard at work. Brief News from Washington Newsday.