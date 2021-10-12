MPs investigate if the UK government botched the first Covid response.

The government’s response when Covid-19 spread through Europe, MPs concluded Tuesday, cost thousands of lives and was “one of the most significant public health failures” in the country’s history.

A cross-party panel of MPs found that government pandemic preparation was “too narrowly and inflexibly based” on containing influenza and had failed to absorb lessons from previous outbreaks of SARS, MERS, and Ebola, according to a stinging report.

With roughly 138,000 coronavirus deaths since March last year, Britain has had one of the highest tolls in Europe, prompting questions about why it has fared worse than comparable nations.

MPs from two parliamentary committees said Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government took too long to act in early 2020 in their 145-page report, which was released after months of hearings.

According to their assessment, top advisors were guilty of “groupthink” and pushed for a “gradual and incremental approach” to interventions including social separation, seclusion, and lockdowns.

That strategy, which was typified by “fatalism” about Covid’s spread and a perception that the British public would not support the rigorous measures adopted in parts of east Asia, had been proven “wrong” and resulted in a larger death toll.

“During the early weeks of the pandemic, decisions on lockdowns and social separation — and the advice that led to them — rank as one of the most significant public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced,” the MPs stated.

In contrast to Germany and Hong Kong, there were also “many thousands of deaths that may have been avoided” when elderly patients were sent from hospitals into care homes without being tested.

However, the report complimented the government’s quick introduction of a large vaccination program against Covid in December, claiming that it had “redeemed” some of the previous failures.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice spokesman Hannah Brady termed the finding in the report “laughable.”

“This is an attempt to dismiss and mislead bereaved relatives, who will perceive it as a smack in the face,” she said.

The MPs also said that Britain had made the error of implementing “light-touch border controls” only on nations with high Covid rates, despite the fact that the majority of cases came from France and Spain.

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative MP who leads one of the report committees, said the government had also failed to learn from South Korea’s and Taiwan’s early experiences with mass test and trace systems.

