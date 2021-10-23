Mourners Pay Tribute To Kenyan Runner Tirop, Who Was Assaulted.

On Saturday, Olympic running legends gathered to say their goodbyes to emerging Kenyan sensation Agnes Tirop, whose murder earlier this month shocked the country and the sports world.

Tirop was buried in a white casket in central Kenya on what would have been her 26th birthday, a double world championship bronze medalist earmarked for future stardom on the track.

Her body was discovered with stab wounds in her bedroom in Iten, a high-altitude training centre for world-class athletes, on October 13.

Tirop’s husband was arrested and held in custody this week and appeared in court as a suspect in her murder.

Two-time Kenyan Olympic champion David Rudisha, as well as fellow gold medalists Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, were among the mourners gathering in Mosoriot, Tirop’s childhood village approximately 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Eldoret.

Many in the audience wore Athletics Kenya’s characteristic red and black jerseys, which praised Tirop as a “jewel” and one of the fastest-rising stars on the international running scene.

Milcah Chemos, an athlete representative, said, “We have lost not only a skilled person, but also a true champion, a generous heart, and a star not only in our country, but also abroad.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his sorrow and sympathies, as well as his outrage at a life cut short at such a young age.

At her burial, eloquent speakers demanded Tirop’s immediate justice, and thousands marched in Eldoret on Friday to urge an end to violence against women.

“The injustice against female athletes in Kenya poses a threat to all of us athletes around the world,” Olympic 5000m champion Cheptegei remarked.

“We’ve come together in solidarity to express that we abhor such atrocities.”

Tirop’s death has brought attention to the challenges that female athletes in the country endure, who pay a high — and often terrible — price for their exceptional success in a male-dominated society.

Many Kenyan athletes regard sporting achievement as a path out of poverty, and they begin their careers in unregulated training camps that are known for sexual misbehavior.

Following Tirop’s death, present and past professional runners have spoken out about the challenges that young female athletes face.

Many are breadwinners for extended families, making them subject to financial abuse by coaches, agents, and even family members.

Father Dominic Ratemo, who preached at the previous church service, stated, "Don't suffer in silence."