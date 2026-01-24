Mourners Bid Farewell to Blake McCaughey, Remembering His Legacy

The family of Blake McCaughey, who tragically passed away on January 17 at the age of 18, gathered at Ballymore Parish Church on January 23 to pay tribute to a young life filled with positivity, resilience, and a unique spirit. His mother, Christine McCaughey, recalled how Blake’s bright personality touched countless lives, describing him as the “brightest star in the sky” guiding his loved ones from above.

Blake, a resident of Tandragee, was known for his infectious energy and courage despite facing a rare genetic disorder throughout his life. His mother, Christine, reflected on the deep bond she shared with her son, saying that his legacy would continue to inspire those who knew him. “We were the lucky ones,” Christine told the congregation. “He chose us.” Blake’s family, including his father Andy, sister Pixie, and uncle Neil, gathered alongside friends and the local community to celebrate his life.

A Life Well-Lived

Blake was not only a beloved son but also a passionate Belfast Giants fan and a dedicated member of the Portadown True Blues Flute Band. His school, Ceara School in Lurgan, closed its doors on the day of his funeral to allow staff and students to attend the service, reflecting the profound impact Blake had on everyone around him.

Throughout his life, Blake demonstrated a remarkable ability to inspire strength and love in others, never complaining despite his challenges. His mother described how Blake had the power to “light up a room in a second,” spreading love and affection with his mischievous charm. Christine added, “You made it count, Blake. You will always be remembered, and your legacy will grow.” She fondly recalled a moment just one week before his passing, when Blake asked her, “Mummy, am I your angel?” to which she lovingly responded, “Blake, yes you are.”

At the funeral, Blake’s sister, Pixie, spoke tearfully of the deep connection they shared. “Blake was not just my brother but my best friend, my biggest supporter, and my hero,” she said. Pixie wore a special fleece designed by Blake himself, honoring the bond they had since childhood. “Blake showed me never to give up,” she added, her voice trembling with emotion. “I will always be proud to be called Blake’s sister.”

Blake’s uncle Neil, who also served as his godfather, spoke of the joy and laughter that Blake brought into his life, sharing fond memories of their time together at Belfast Giants games and on family adventures. “Blake gave me 18 years of love,” Neil said, his voice filled with gratitude. “I will carry this with me forever.” The uncle recalled how Blake always took an interest in his work, with a wink and a nod whenever the sales numbers were discussed, making their interactions memorable and unique.

The service was a poignant celebration of Blake’s life, a life that, though cut short, left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. Blake’s memory will continue to shine as a beacon for his family and friends, who promised to carry forward his lessons of resilience and love.