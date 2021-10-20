Mount Aso, Japan’s volcano, erupts.

As hikers ran away from the popular tourist location, Japan’s Mount Aso erupted, shooting a massive column of ash hundreds of meters into the sky.

After the late-morning eruption of the volcano in southwest Japan, which sent rocks flying in a stunning blast filmed by neighboring CCTV cameras, no injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities cautioned people not to approach the volcano, which was spewing hot gas and ash up to 3,500 meters (11,500 feet) and sending stones sliding down its grassy slopes.

“Caution must be exercised for massive flying rocks and flows of pyroclastic debris,” Japan Meteorological Agency official Tomoaki Ozaki said in a televised press conference for those living near the mountain.

When Aso erupted in 2016, after lying inactive for 19 years, the JMA set the same warning level for the first time.

According to Kyodo News, the newest explosion followed a minor one on Thursday.

Japan is one of the most volcanically active countries on the planet.

It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” which records a substantial percentage of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Mount Ontake, in central Nagano prefecture, erupted abruptly in September 2014, killing an estimated 63 people. It was Japan’s deadliest eruption in nearly 90 years.