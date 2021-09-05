Mother Teresa’s 10 Inspiring Quotes For International Day Of Charity 2021

The International Day of Charity is observed every year on September 5 to commemorate Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa’s death anniversary. The day is commemorated to encourage philanthropic initiatives focused at eliminating poverty around the world.

“Charity can mitigate the harshest effects of humanitarian disasters, enhance public services in health care, education, housing, and child protection,” according to the United Nations website. It contributes to the advancement of culture, science, sports, and cultural and natural heritage preservation.”

The day is observed all throughout the world, however it is not a national holiday. It began in the year 2012.

Mother Teresa was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her “efforts to alleviate poverty and distress, both of which pose a threat to peace.” She passed away on September 5th, at the age of 87. Mother Teresa, who spent the majority of her life in India, was honored by the country’s government with a state funeral.

To celebrate Mother Teresa’s birthday, here are some inspirational words from Everyday Power:

“Not everyone has the ability to achieve greatness. But we can make a big difference by doing tiny things with a lot of love.”

“I’m confident that God will not send me anything I can’t handle. I simply wish he didn’t put so much faith in me.”

“Every time you smile at someone, it is a love deed, a gift to that person, a lovely thing.”

“Kind words may be brief and simple to say, but their reverberations are genuinely limitless.”

“God doesn’t expect us to succeed; all he asks is that we try.”

“Live simply so that others may live simply.”

“I believe that being unwanted, unloved, uncared for, and forgotten by everyone is a far worse hunger, a much larger poverty than having nothing to eat.”

“Don’t believe that love has to be remarkable to be genuine. What we require is the ability to love without being exhausted.”

“Don’t wait for leaders; do it yourself, one-on-one.”

“I’ve discovered the contradiction that if you love till it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love,” she says.