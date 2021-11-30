Mother pursued leopard for over a mile before fighting it after it kidnapped her 8-year-old son.

A mother from Madhya Pradesh, India, followed a leopard for over a mile before fighting it to save her 8-year-old kid.

On November 28, about 7 p.m. local time, the mom, Kiran Baiga, was working when a leopard abducted the boy, Rahul, who was sitting nearby. She observed the leopard flee and pursued it for 1 kilometer (0.6 mile), according to News18.

When Baiga came up to the leopard, she discovered it clutching her son in its jaws with its claws.

According to Granthshala India, Baiga managed to rescue Rahul by striking the leopard with a stick. After the leopard attacked Baiga, she grasped its paw and shoved it away.

Other locals gathered on the scene, and the leopard bolted into the woods, according to News18. Baiga then passed out and awoke in the hospital.

Both Baiga and her kid were hurt in the incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Video of the couple being questioned has gone viral. Rahul appeared to have sustained an eye, cheek, and chin damage.

News18's Nikhil Suryavanshi tweeted: "A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district tried to… rescue her son. This mother's… son was kidnapped by the leopard. The mother pursued the leopard for a kilometer before snatching the youngster from its clutches. This incident resulted in injuries to both the mother and the son." pic.twitter.com/8CR1cnKJM4 — Nikhil Suryavanshi (@NikhilEditor) is a writer and editor. 30 November 2021 Baiga and her family live in the Sanjay Tiger Reserve's Badijharia hamlet. Cases like these, she told local news outlet Dainik Jagran, occur frequently, and they live in fear of leopards. A leopard killed a 12-year-old girl in the Sanjay Tiger Reserve in February while she and her mother were collecting firewood from the forest.

