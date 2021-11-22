Mosulites in Iraq are transported to the future by robot waiters.

The sight of androids floating back and forth in a restaurant to serve its pleased patrons emerges from the ruins of Iraq’s war-torn city of Mosul.

“Welcome,” “We hope you a pleasant dining experience,” and “We would appreciate your feedback on the service quality,” chime the robot attendants, red eyes blinking out of their gleaming blue and white exteriors.

“In the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and Japan, you see robots and touch-screen tables on television,” said Rami Chkib Abdelrahman, proud owner of the White Fox, which opened in June.

“I’m attempting to introduce these concepts to Mosul.”

The cutting-edge servers are the result of technology developed in the northern city, which was once a bastion of the Islamic State.

“We noticed the notion at more than one restaurant on social media,” said Abdelrahman, a dentist by trade.

Mosul, the northern metropolis occupied by IS between 2014 and 2017, still displays the marks of conflict.

However, at dinnertime, clients of the always-bustling restaurant can take a trip into space to get away from the city.

Customers get the feeling of peeking out through the portholes of a spaceship as an astronaut floats across the muralled wall, and vistas of Earth and other planets as seen from space give them the feeling of peering out through the portholes of a spaceship.

There are bright constellations strewn across the ceilings.

The two androids, dressed in a scarf and black beret, who shuttle back and forth across the restaurant on tracks to deliver orders, remain the major attractions.

As they approach, children pull out their smartphones and form a line next to them for a keepsake photo.

Everything in the restaurant is digital, including the 15 touch-screen tables with built-in menus, according to Abdelrahman, who did not reveal the source of the robots.

Programming and connecting a network and server to the restaurant was handled by a team from the University of Mosul’s department of mechatronics, which combines numerous fields of engineering as well as robotics.

Machines have not yet totally supplanted humans.

The meals from the robots’ trays are being picked up by four young waiters and placed on the tables.

Bashar Mahmud was won over over supper with his wife. He smiled heartily as he took a selfie.

“I’ve traveled all over the world and I’ve never seen anything like this, not in Turkey, Jordan, or Saudi Arabia,” screamed the salt-and-pepper bearded 50-year-old blacksmith.