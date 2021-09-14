Most English teachers, according to researchers, have no idea when the Holocaust began.

According to a new survey, there is a lot of misunderstanding regarding the Holocaust among English teachers.

According to study released Monday by University College London’s Centre for Holocaust Education, most educators have no idea when the Holocaust began. In 2019 and 2020, the institute questioned nearly 1,000 teachers who had recently taught about the Holocaust.

According to the researchers, new data suggests that overall knowledge levels concerning the World War II–era genocide have increased over the last ten years.

However, they discovered that there are still significant gaps in knowledge concerning essential parts of the Holocaust, such as when it began and the proportion of the Jewish population in Germany prior to the war.

Less than half of all instructors (45%) could correctly identify that Jews made up less than 1% of Germany’s population prior to WWII. Only 42% of those polled understood that the systematic mass murder of Jews began in 1941, when Germany invaded the Soviet Union.

Researchers also discovered that less than half of those polled recognized how the British government reacted after learning of the European Jewish genocide.

In a comment, Dr. Andy Pearce, an associate professor of Holocaust and history teaching at the Centre for Holocaust Education, stated that it’s “troubling” that “such myths and misconceptions” still exist among many teachers.

Pearce wrote, “Not having this understanding has enormous effects.” “This means that teachers will be less likely to spot mistakes among their students, increasing the likelihood of misunderstandings being perpetuated, and undermining the idea that learning about the Holocaust can help young people better comprehend and respond to oppression and atrocity.”

Nearly a quarter of instructors who have recently taught about the Holocaust had had no specific training on the topic. However, researchers discovered that such training, which is provided through a program known as continuing professional development or CPD, has a “substantial influence” on instructors’ understanding of historical events.

The Centre for Holocaust Education was contacted for additional comment, but no response was received before publishing.

According to a nationwide poll conducted last year, Americans under the age of 40 have a “worrying lack of basic Holocaust understanding.”

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against the State of Israel commissioned the report. This is a condensed version of the information.