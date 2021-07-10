Moscow criticizes the Obama administration’s ‘confrontational’ blacklisting of Russian businesses.

As relations between the two nations deteriorate even more, Moscow’s envoy to Washington, DC, has described the Biden administration’s blacklisting of Russian enterprises for security concerns as a “confrontational” measure.

Anatoly Antonov made the remarks in reaction to the US Commerce Department’s declaration that Russian enterprises were among 34 global entities barred from doing business with the US because their operations were incompatible with the US’s “foreign policy and national security interests.”

The embargo on Russian firms was imposed, according to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, because of “their involvement in the procurement of U.S.-origin electronic components, possibly in furtherance of Russian military operations.”

“In addition, under the destination of Russia, Commerce added one firm to the Military End-User List,” the statement continued.

Antonov, on the other hand, claimed that the US had failed to “provide any specifics” about the alleged infractions by Russian enterprises.

“They used the infamous ‘likely’, claiming that our companies reportedly obtained electronic components from the United States for various Russian military programs,” he claimed on his embassy’s Facebook page in Russian and English.

“This strategy does not hold up under investigation. This is yet another confrontational step in Washington’s deliberate efforts to limit local companies’ access to high-precision technologies from other countries,” he said.

According to Antonov, the decision “fundamentally contradicts” US remarks, such as those made during the Geneva summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, “about the need to normalize the entire range of bilateral relations.”

Antonov returned to Washington, DC last month after nearly three months in Moscow, following a diplomatic battle between the two capitals over US sanctions for the SolarWinds breach and election meddling.

Tensions rose further after Biden told an interviewer that Putin was a “killer.”

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned this week that Moscow would retaliate “harshly and forcefully” if the US took “unfriendly moves.”

The State Department claimed that preparations for a discussion with Moscow on strategic stability are underway, with a spokesman telling This website that the two sides are “in the process of scheduling the first meeting,” which will be led by “a high-level Department of State official.”

The negotiations are anticipated to take place before the end of July, but only after Moscow has repeatedly criticized them. This is a condensed version of the information.