Morocco’s Walls Are Abundant With Art.

Artist Omar Lhamzi put on a bright yellow waistcoat and paint-splattered shoes, picked up a brush, and began painting the wall of a house in Rabat, Morocco’s seaside capital.

Lhamzi is part of a new generation of Moroccan artists whose murals are transforming the country’s cities.

A stroll around Rabat’s avenues and lanes exposes a plethora of newly painted pieces in which larger-than-life mythical creatures coexist with realistic portraiture and everyday situations.

Their creators gathered to Rabat last week for Jidar – Arabic for “wall,” a street art event – from all around the North African kingdom and beyond.

Lhamzi’s latest work, a figure with six ears and green and pink skin floating in darkness with clouds that mirror Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” was created on the side of a house in the working-class neighbourhood of Yaacoub Al Mansour.

The 25-year-old, who goes by the moniker Bo3bo3, began painting murals four years ago in the Moroccan seaside resort of Agadir.

When he graduated from the prestigious National School of Fine Arts in the northern city of Tetouan in 2018, he had not expected it to become his main area.

He said, “I never dreamed my art would be prominent in public space.”

He now paints bright colors on walls, creating a surrealist universe full of references to skateboarding and video games, and breaking the monotony of the urban landscape.

Imane Droby sits on a stool in front of a school wall in another area of the capital, drawing out a realistic depiction of a woman embroidering.

The 36-year-old from Casablanca claims that she, too, got into mural painting “by mistake.”

“I developed an appetite for it. It’s fantastic to turn a bare wall into a work of art,” she remarked.

“Street art is difficult for everyone, but it is especially difficult for women,” she noted. To make your impact, you’ll have to put in twice the effort.”

It is a form of art that has developed in Casablanca, Morocco’s commercial city, since the early 2000s.

In 2013, the Sbagha Bagha event piqued public interest in murals for the first time in a decade.

Salah Malouli, creative director of Sbagha Bagha and Jidar, said, “At first, it was incredibly tough because, unlike graffiti or stencilling, painting murals takes organization.”

“No one felt at ease working in public at the time. There was a lot of trepidation.”

However, both citizens and institutions are becoming more interested in murals, according to Malouli. Brief News from Washington Newsday.