Morocco’s trade agreements with the EU have been canceled because of the Western Sahara.

Following a complaint made by the Polisaro independence movement, the EU’s top court on Wednesday annulled two trade treaties with Morocco for agricultural products and fish from the disputed Western Sahara.

The court “annuls the (European) Council decisions concerning, first, the agreement between the European Union and Morocco amending the tariff preferences granted by the European Union to Moroccan-origin products, and, second, the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreement,” according to a statement from the European Court of Justice.

The agreements will be in place for two months to “preserve the European Union’s external action and legal certainty over its international commitments,” according to the statement.

Western Sahara is an integral part of Morocco’s sovereignty, but the UN considers it a “non-autonomous region,” and the Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, has long desired independence.

Morocco, which controls over 80% of the territory, has offered autonomy while insisting on maintaining sovereignty.

The territory’s 1,100-kilometer (680-mile) coastline is at risk, as is an overland access to West African markets, rich phosphate resources, and Atlantic fisheries.

The European Union’s court in Luxembourg ruled that by extending trade deals with Morocco southwards into the former Spanish colony, the Council had “infringed the European Union’s obligations in the context of its relations with Morocco under EU and international law” without the consent of the people of Western Sahara.

Morocco and the European Union issued a joint statement following the court verdict, stating that their commercial agreement would continue.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said, “We will take the necessary measures to provide a legal framework that assures the continuance and stability of trade relations between the EU and the Kingdom of Morocco.”