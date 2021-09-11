Morocco’s King appoints businessman Akhannouch as Prime Minister.

After his National Rally of Independents (RNI) trounced the long-ruling Islamists in legislative elections, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI appointed businessman Aziz Akhannouch to lead a new government on Friday.

Following Wednesday’s elections, the king named Akhannouch “leader of the government and charged him with building a new administration,” according to a palace statement.

According to statistics issued by the interior ministry, the RNI gained 102 of the 395 seats in parliament, trouncing the moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which had led the ruling coalition for a decade but only received 13 seats.

The results were welcomed by Akhannouch as a “win for democracy.”

Since 2016, the RNI has been run by the billionaire businessman, who Forbes estimates is worth $2 billion.

His party is close to the palace and has been a part of every coalition administration for the previous 23 years, with the exception of a brief spell in 2012 and 2013.

Following his victory, Akhannouch promised to improve conditions for Moroccan citizens, where the pandemic has worsened long-standing social imbalances.

“The party’s main obligation is to work sincerely as long as we have citizens’ trust, to better their daily lives, to realize their ambitions, and to restore citizens’ faith in their representatives,” he stated.

According to the Moroccan statistics institute, the GDP shrunk by 7.1 percent in 2020, while the poverty rate rose to 11.7 percent during the shutdown.

Due to a recent revision of election laws, Morocco’s 18 million voters were able to vote in both parliamentary and local elections on the same day for the first time, in an effort to increase voter turnout.

According to the interior ministry, almost 50.35 percent of eligible voters participated, up from 43 percent in the 2016 legislative elections.

Akhannouch’s party also won 9,995 of the 31,503 seats in the local elections and 196 of the 678 seats in the regional election.

Akhannouch stated that he was ready to begin the process of forming his coalition administration.

In a televised address Friday evening, he said, “The most important thing is to have a coherent and united majority.”

Morocco’s constitutional monarchy requires the new administration to be approved by the king, who retains veto power.

Akhannouch is expected to garner support from the main opposition, the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), which came in second place in the legislative elections with 86 seats, and the conservative Istiqlal party, which won 81 seats.

