Morocco’s border closure spells disaster for the tourism industry.

Moroccan tourism businesses may face financial disaster as a result of the country’s sudden closure of its borders over the Omicron variety of Covid, the latest blow to a sector ravaged by the nearly two-year pandemic.

The consequences were immediate: a deluge of cancellations, hotel closures, and warnings that operators were on the verge of bankruptcy.

According to Mohamed Semlali, leader of Morocco’s National Federation of Travel Agencies, the present crisis “has dealt a deadly blow to the sector” (FNAVM).

Moroccan authorities suspended direct flights to and from France, where Covid cases were on the rise, on November 25.

Three days later, it issued a two-week suspension of all inbound passenger flights because to fears of the new, highly infectious variety spreading.

The revelation wiped out any prospect of a winter vacation boost for tourist operators, who had already suffered through a second terrible summer in a row.

“All reservations have been canceled, and most hotels will be forced to close,” Lahcen Zelmat, president of the National Federation of Hoteliers, stated (FNIH).

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, half of them have been closed,” he noted.

The decision to restrict the borders, according to Semlali, will “worsen our condition.”

According to a source reported by the Medias24 news website, the industry lost at least 88 million euros between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

AFP reached out to the tourism ministry for comment, but received no response.

According to official estimates, the sector generated revenues of roughly 7.5 billion euros in 2019, which fell by two-thirds to just 2.6 billion euros in 2020.

The kingdom began reopening its long-closed borders in June, allowing for a small recovery in the sector.

According to the commerce ministry, the country welcomed two million tourists in summer 2021, up from 165,000 the previous summer.

And, with Covid-19 instances at an all-time low, hoteliers dared to hope that the end was near.

However, a fresh surge in cases in Europe, followed by news of a novel variety that the WHO believes could be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines, crushed such hopes.

Moroccan hoteliers have lost what little hope they had as their country joins other countries across the world in battening down the hatches against yet another wave of diseases.

“With the beginning of the new year, we were really enthusiastic, but these decisions caught us off guard,” said Khalid Moubarak, FNAVM secretary general.

“We were on the verge of going out of business.” We’ve taken the first step. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.