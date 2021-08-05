Morgue workers face arduous work as the number of Thai Virus cases rises.

Thailand’s morgue employees are exhausted as the country’s current Covid-19 outbreak reaches new heights and the death toll rises.

On Wednesday, the daily total of new cases surpassed 20,000 for the first time, a feat that was duplicated on Thursday.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed 160 more deaths, bringing the total number of people killed by the epidemic to 5,663.

After the mortuary at Thammasat University Hospital, north of Bangkok, became overcrowded, personnel had to rent a special container to keep bodies.

“It’s a lot of work. We may not be the frontline professionals who deal with newly infected patients on a daily basis, but we are the last line of defense, and we must assist them in any way we can,” forensic scientist Thanitchet Khetkham told AFP.

“I’ve seen several of our troops pass out recently, so exhaustion is obviously setting in, and we’re approaching our limits.”

Morgue employees wearing head-to-toe protective suites, face masks, and shields must swab every body that arrives for handling for Covid-19.

“We have the same number of employees as before the epidemic, but the amount of work we have to do has tripled, so we are under a lot of pressure and stress,” forensic physician Thippailin Phinjirapong told AFP.

“We’d be in serious difficulty if one of our employees became ill.”

As it fights to limit the outbreak, which is being fueled by the extremely contagious Delta strain of the virus, the government has put harsh restrictions on daily life in dozens of provinces, including Bangkok.

Bars, swimming pools, museums, and other public places have been closed, while retail malls and restaurants have been subjected to stringent restrictions, including a seven-hour nighttime curfew.

However, the restrictions have not stemmed the spread of the pandemic, with 20,920 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to nearly 700,000.

Authorities are attempting to speed up the vaccination campaign after a sluggish start due to procurement issues, and more than 14 million people have now received at least one injection.

Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman, told AFP that the government hoped to deliver at least 10 million doses each month by the end of the year.