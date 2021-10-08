More than a hundred Haitians have been repatriated from Mexico.

According to the country’s migration service, more than 100 Haitians returned home on a repatriation flight from Mexico as part of an agreement to combat the spike in migration on the US border.

The National Migration Institute announced Wednesday that officials carried out “the return of migrants from Haiti, in accordance with human rights and in consultation with the country’s diplomatic authorities.”

The 129 Haitians flew from Tapachula, Chiapas, to Port-au-Prince International Airport, according to the statement.

It was the second flight since the two countries agreed to start the “voluntary” assisted returns from Mexico.

Thousands of undocumented migrants have arrived in recent weeks, many of them Haitians who had been residing in South America.

After being turned away at the US border, many people want to stay in the US as refugees rather than return to their impoverished homeland.

Human Rights Watch’s executive director for the Americas, Jose Miguel Vivanco, posted a video purporting to show a man evading Mexican immigration officers as he waited to board a plane to Haiti.

He tweeted, “Is this what the Mexican government refers to as ‘voluntary’ returns?”

Unlike the September repatriation, the Mexican government did not refer to the second trip as voluntary in their statement.