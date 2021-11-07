More than 800 migrants disembark in Italy, bringing relief.

On Sunday, more than 800 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean disembarked in Sicily from a charity rescue ship, with the majority being moved to two quarantine ships.

The migrants were taken off the Sea Eye 4 by Red Cross volunteers, some of whom were wrapped in blankets and many of whom were barefoot. The Sea Eye 4 had petitioned Italy to allow it to land after performing repeated rescue missions.

Staff from Save the Children said they had been told there were roughly 170 youngsters on board, but it was unclear how many were traveling with families and how many were traveling alone.

As the crimson ship arrived into the port of Trapani in western Sicily, several of the migrants lifted their arms in joy and cheered. Others sat, exhausted and drawn, with their legs dangling over the rail.

When the Sea Eye 4 hurried to the rescue of another 400 people crammed onto a wooden boat on Thursday, it was already carrying roughly 400 people who had been rescued at sea.

The German NGO Sea Eye told AFP that it was given permission to dock barely hours after a fellow charity brought desperately needed emergency items, including food and blankets, and after repeated calls for help.

Adults without health concerns were to be placed on quarantine ships after coronavirus tests.

“Relieved that once again Italy has accepted persons whose lives were in danger at sea, and who were saved by the vital work of NGOs,” the UN’s human rights agency stated on Twitter.

With tens of thousands of people aiming to traverse the central Mediterranean each year, Italy is one of the main points of entry into Europe for migrants sailing primarily from Libya and Tunisia.

According to the interior ministry, about 55,000 migrants have disembarked in Italy this year, compared to just under 30,000 last year.

According to Matteo Villa of the Institute for International Political Studies, unlike between 2014 and 2017, when more than 90% of migrants arriving in Italy came from Libya, the arrivals are now “fully distributed” between Libya and Tunisia (ISPI).

According to him, more than 70% of individuals leaving Tunisia are Tunisians, while the majority of those making the risky crossing from Libya are Bangladeshis who have lived in the crisis-torn country for some time.

After saving more than 300 people, the Ocean Viking, a charity vessel run by SOS Mediterranee, was still hunting for a port on Sunday.

