More than 8 million Covid vaccines are being sent to Bangladesh and the Philippines by the United States.

In the latest wave of aid to a world still fighting to contain the pandemic, the United States announced Friday that it will provide more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines.

A White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity that five shipments totaling 5,575,050 pills will be sent to the Philippines by next week.

Bangladesh would receive another 2,508,480 doses early next week, according to the official.

The vaccines are being donated under the World Health Organization’s Covax program, and are all Pfizer-BioNTech.

The US gifts constitute “the largest-ever purchase and donation of vaccines by a single country,” according to the official, who also noted that the “administration realizes that putting an end to this pandemic means eliminating it around the world.”

Hard-hit Bangladesh has already received millions of vaccination doses from the United States, including 2.5 million only last week.

Only about 10% of Bangladesh’s population has been properly vaccinated, according to the AFP database.

In an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, the impoverished country of around 170 million people, which borders India, has implemented some of the world’s longest lockdowns.

More than 2.5 million illnesses have been reported in the Philippines, with over 38,000 deaths. A delayed and poor vaccination rollout has resulted in just over a quarter of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

Officials predict that the economy will take more than a decade to recover from the pandemic’s effects, which have resulted in millions of people losing their jobs.

According to Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua, about 70% of the economy, including 23.3 million workers, is still under “heightened quarantine” restrictions.