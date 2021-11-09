More than 600 US personnel have been stationed in Taiwan in the last two years, according to a Defense Department report.

Over 600 Americans have visited Taiwan for government-approved “military exchange programs” in the last two years, according to Taipei’s biennial defense white paper.

The United States is the island nation’s most powerful international backer, selling Taipei defensive armaments under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) of 1979 as it continues to build up its forces to resist a violent takeover by the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Despite the TRA’s provisions to supply weapons and services to help Taipei maintain its self-defense capability, American military exchanges with Taiwan—officially known as the Republic of China—have remained low key, opaque, and mostly confidential, despite the fact that they are considered an open secret.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen made history last month by becoming the first leader in decades to openly acknowledge the presence of American troops on the island—military instructors who she said were part of “a wide range of collaboration” with the US. “Not as many as people imagined,” Tsai remarked when asked about a particular figure by CNN. The Taiwanese government eventually put a number on the visits in its 2021 National Defense Report, though the Pentagon hasn’t validated the details.

According to the report, 618 US servicemen visited Taiwan for 107 different initiatives between September 2019 and August 2021. During the same time period, 542 Taiwanese came to the United States for 175 programs.

The military white paper stated that 1,639 individuals from both countries participated in 102 “alternative exchange programs” via video conferences, teleconferences, or the exchange of papers during a period mainly overshadowed by the ongoing pandemic.

“Our two countries have established multiple military exchange channels to promote a variety of defense exchange and cooperation, in order to jointly maintain the security of the Taiwan Strait and regional stability,” according to the report, which was released in Chinese, English, and a shorter animated edition.

Policy dialogue, management of foreign military sales and commercial sales, armament research and development, defense evaluation, defense professionalism, training and education, intelligence exchange, combat readiness, logistics and maintenance, and communications, command, control, and information are among the ten officially defined categories in the document.

