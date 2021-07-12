More than 50 people have died in India as a result of lightning strikes.

Hundreds of people are murdered every year in severe storms that hit the northern Indian plains at the start of the monsoon season, which brings relief from the summer heat.

According to media estimates, another ten people were murdered in the desert state of Rajasthan on Sunday, while police stated at least 42 people died in various regions of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populated state.

Bolts struck two watchtowers of the 12th-century Amer Fort in Jaipur, which were filled with guests watching the storm pass through the city.

“When the people arrived, it was already raining. As the rain worsened, they huddled in the towers,” Saurabh Tiwari, a senior Jaipur police official, told AFP.

After several weeks of extreme heat in the state, people rushed to the fort, which offers a panoramic view of Jaipur.

According to authorities, eleven individuals were killed and another 17 were injured, with three of them in severe condition.

When the lightning struck, up to 30 individuals were on the towers, according to Tiwari.

“The hits rendered some of the victims unconscious. Others bolted out of fear and agony,” Tiwari stated.

On Monday, emergency crews were checking to see if someone had fallen into a deep ditch on one side of the watchtowers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on Monday and indicated that special payments would be paid to the families of those who died.