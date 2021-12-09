More than 40 camels in Saudi Arabia have been barred from competing in a beauty pageant due to the use of Botox.

The judges of the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, a famed camel beauty competition that began this year in the desert northeast of Riyadh, employed “specific and advanced” technology to identify manipulation, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Thousands of dromedaries compete for the beauty crown in the camel beauty pageant, with the winning breeder receiving roughly $66 million in prize money. The camels’ heads, necks, humps, attire, and posture are used to choose the victors. Botox injections, facelifts, and other cosmetic modifications are absolutely prohibited under the pageant’s rules, according to Aljazeera.

The organizers, on the other hand, have noticed various violations in dozens of camels and have chosen to impose heavy penalties for the animal’s cosmetic changes.

According to the research, many breeders have stretched out camels’ lips and noses, inflated body parts with rubber bands, and utilized fillers to relax their faces. Officials also discovered that the camels had been injected with hormones and botox to improve their muscles artificially.

The SPA quoted officials as saying, “The club is anxious to prohibit all acts of manipulation and fraud in the beautification of camels.”

According to Al Arabia News, the competing camels compete in 19 categories for all six major colors of camels.

Camels races, sales, and other events are part of the month-long extravaganza, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors per day. The festival’s core, however, remains the camel beauty pageant, which features thousands of camels. The event is being held to honor and maintain the camel’s place in Bedouin custom and legacy in the country.

Women were allowed to participate in this year’s camel festival in Saudi Arabia for the first time in the event’s history, according to Muhammad Al-Harbi, an official spokesman for the camel club, who announced it at the end of last month.