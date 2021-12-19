More than 30,000 people have been displaced by floods in Malaysia.

On Sunday, more than 30,000 people in Malaysia were evacuated from their homes as the country battled some of the worst flooding it has seen in years.

Toward the end of the year, the tropical Southeast Asian nation has rainy monsoon seasons, which frequently result in widespread evacuations due to flooding.

Rains have caused rivers to overflow since Friday, drowning numerous metropolitan areas and blocking off main routes, stranding thousands of motorists.

On an official government website, more than 30,000 flood casualties from eight states and territories were listed, with over 14,000 of them in Pahang, Malaysia’s central state.

Nearly 10,000 people were forced to flee their houses in Selangor, Malaysia’s richest state, which surrounds the capital Kuala Lumpur, with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressing surprise at the catastrophic floods.

“The quantity of rain that poured in Selangor yesterday would normally fall in a month,” he said at a press briefing on Sunday.

The prime minister promised immediate assistance to flood victims, as well as an initial investment of 100 million ringgit ($23.7 million) to restore damaged homes and infrastructure.

On Sunday afternoon, water levels in six central and northeastern states exceeded unsafe levels, according to a government website.

As the floodwaters receded from the capital, shop owners returned to their establishments to repair the damage caused by the downpours.

The owner of a tourist information center and souvenir shop, Lee Joon Kee, said he had only recently reopened after being closed for nearly two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s a pity, but we don’t have a choice. We have no choice except to move on and clean up the mess, after which we shall begin our new chapter.” Hundreds of bus lines in and around the capital, as well as train services to the port city of Klang, have been halted.

Three water treatment plants in Selangor were also shut down, leaving tens of thousands of people without water in sections of the state as well as the capital.

In 2014, Malaysia saw its worst flooding in decades, causing 118,000 people to abandon their homes.