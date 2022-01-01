More than 2,600 flights have been canceled at US airports.

On Saturday, air traffic in the United States was seriously hampered, with inclement weather in several sections of the country compounding the impact of a massive rise in Covid-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variety.

According to tracking website FlightAware, the United States had 2,604 cancelled flights shortly after 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT), accounting for more than half of the 4,529 worldwide.

Furthermore, 3,447 domestic flights were canceled on Saturday, out of a total of 7,602 worldwide.

Southwest was the worst-affected US airline, with 13 percent of its flights canceled, according to the site.

In the United States, Chicago airports were particularly heavily struck due to adverse weather conditions.