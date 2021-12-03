More than 200 million people worldwide are required to receive the COVID vaccine.

It was once unimaginable to make COVID-19 immunizations mandatory. Governments all across the world are losing patience with those who refuse to get immunized, and some are enacting mandates in an effort to save thousands of lives and prevent new outbreaks.

According to a study by The Washington Newsday based on World Population Review data, these rules affect at least 203.15 million people worldwide.

This figure excludes countries like the United States, which have made vaccination mandatory for some workers and public authorities but not for the rest of the population. Only countries that have adopted mandates for their whole adult population are included in the computation.

Austria became the first Western democracy and European Union member state to announce limitations on November 23, stating that vaccination would be mandatory beginning February 1. The Vienna administration has yet to specify what consequences will be imposed on those who break the restrictions.

According to World Population Review, the mandate might affect 7.47 million adults. The move came just days after Austria reinstated vaccination restrictions for the unvaccinated. According to Our World in Data, 70 percent of the population had received at least one dosage by December 2, and 66 percent had been fully vaccinated.

In July, Turkmenistan made immunization mandatory for all adults above the age of 18, with the exception of those with specified medical conditions. According to the World Population Review, this would apply to around 3.95 million adults. According to Our World in Data, 72 percent of Turkmens have had at least one vaccination, and 52 percent are fully immunized.

In July, Micronesia made vaccinations mandatory for all inhabitants aged 18 and up. Those who do not obtain the vaccine will be denied federal money, which the majority of the population of the island nation receives. A total of 73,400 persons may be affected.

In February, Indonesia implemented a mandatory immunization policy. Fines, as well as denial of social aid and government services, are imposed on unvaccinated people. According to the World Population Review, Indonesia has 191.66 million individuals over the age of 18. According to Our World in Data, 51 percent of the population has received the vaccination and 35 percent is completely vaccinated as of December 2.

