More than 150 business leaders have endorsed the campaign to abolish the death penalty.

More than 150 corporate leaders have committed their support for an international effort to abolish capital punishment.

Richard Branson, the billionaire creator of Virgin Group, and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) launched the Business Leaders Against the Death Penalty campaign earlier this year.

The death sentence is described as harsh, discriminatory, prone to error, and useless as a deterrence in the campaign’s proclamation. It points out that half of the United States’ states and more than 170 United Nations member states have abolished or stopped carrying out death penalties, indicating a global trend toward abolition.

“Where the death penalty remains in place, we urge government leaders to legally commute death sentences, institute execution moratoriums, and support legislative or ballot measures to put a stop to capital punishment for good,” it states.

“As business leaders, we pledge to use our voices and influence to support the abolition of the death penalty everywhere, beginning with signing this proclamation.”

Celia Ouellette, the CEO of the RBIJ, told The Washington Newsday that it’s the first time so many business executives have banded together to eliminate the death penalty.

It comes at a time when public support for abolition of the death penalty in the United States has never been higher, she added, citing Virginia’s recent death penalty abolition and President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal executions.

“I believe corporations will increasingly put pressure on President Biden to go beyond a moratorium and truly establish some long-term change for the death penalty at the federal level,” Ouellette said.

The campaign’s backers will also be deployed at key times in individual abolition efforts to promote reforms and motivate action in partnership with activists on the ground, according to Ouellette. She expressed her hope that the campaign will have a direct impact on states such as Utah and Ohio, where initiatives to abolish the death sentence are now underway.

"We're attempting to harness as much energy and leverage from people in positions of influence as possible," says CEO Jason Flom.