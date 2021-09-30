More than 100 people have died in Ecuador’s most recent prison violence.

According to the official prison authority, the death toll from deadly fighting between rival gangs in an Ecuador prison has topped 100, with 52 more injured, as military encircled the facility – one of the country’s numerous overworked and understaffed jails.

On Tuesday, inmates at the Guayaquil prison complex went to war with weapons and grenades in a clash between detainees tied to Mexican drug cartels, primarily the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

Soldiers and a tank patrolled the perimeter of the compound Wednesday, as frightened family members of the individuals imprisoned inside confronted police on horseback monitoring the fence.

“We want information because we don’t know anything about our families, our sons,” one mother, who did not want to be identified, explained. “I’m bringing my son.”

The assault on Tuesday was the latest in a string of brutal jail brawls in Ecuador this year, which have claimed the lives of roughly 180 inmates.

In a tweet, the SNAI jail authorities verified the deaths of “more than 100” prisoners, with 52 more injured.

The national prosecutor’s office claimed earlier in the day that at least six people had been beheaded, and that two police officers had been injured during the operation to recover control of the prison.

Officers were assaulted with weapons by convicts.

President Guillermo Lasso declared a “state of exception” on Twitter, allowing him to suspend rights and employ public force to restore order.

Lasso said he would head a security committee in Guayaquil to manage the emergency, but he also promised that “human rights for all those involved” would be protected.

According to Fausto Buenano, the police chief for the city of Guayaquil, a police raid on the prison saved “further deaths.”

Thousands of detainees with ties to powerful Mexican drug gangs have been incarcerated in Ecuador’s prison system, which has become a war.

On February 23, riots broke out in four prisons, including Guayaquil, killing 79 convicts, some of whom were beheaded.

At one of the city’s prisons last week, police seized two pistols, a revolver, 500 rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, several knives, two sticks of dynamite, and homemade explosives.

Drones invaded Guayaquil’s Jail Number 4 two weeks ago, as part of “a struggle between worldwide cartels,” according to prison officials. That attack resulted in no casualties.

“A jail crisis has existed since 2010, with an average of 25 homicides per year, but it has risen dramatically since 2017, reaching a climax in 2018.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.