More severe weather strikes the United States, with Vice President Biden promising assistance to tornado-stricken Kentucky.

Severe storms pounded the American Midwest on Wednesday evening, just hours after President Joe Biden committed more federal aid to Kentucky, where recent tornadoes killed hundreds of people and wrecked towns.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning Wednesday night for a “extremely strong” and “possibly record-breaking” storm system that would bring “a plethora of weather hazards” to several states in the central and northern parts of the country, including “dangerously high winds,” snow, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and fire dangers.

In Iowa and Minnesota, “these storms will have the potential to produce extreme wind gusts as high as 100 mph, as well as a strong tornado or two,” the National Weather Service predicted, with local NWS office Twitter accounts urging people to seek shelter due to confirmations of rare December tornadoes.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 400,000 consumers were without power in various states Wednesday evening, including Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa.

The current bout of severe weather comes just days after devastating tornadoes wreaked havoc throughout numerous southern states, including Kentucky, where Biden was earlier this week.

After seeing the towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs, the 79-year-old president observed, “The extent and size of this catastrophe is almost beyond belief.”

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, he claimed, “These tornadoes consumed practically everything in their path.” “Your dreams, your life, your homes, your enterprises, your places of worship.” For the next 30 days, Biden said the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of disaster relief and will continue to do “whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.” Biden, who has made empathy one of his trademarks, wandered down a damaged Mayfield street, stopping to chat with and shake the hand of a woman seated in the ruins of a collapsed building.

The president paused in the street at one point, wearing a baseball cap and a dark blue suit with no tie, and bowed his head in prayer alongside the town’s mayor and several other individuals.

Biden received a briefing on the damage from last week’s tornadoes, which killed at least 74 people in Kentucky and 14 in neighboring states, before seeing Mayfield, a town of 10,000 people, and Dawson Springs, a hamlet of 2,500 people.

“There are no red tornadoes, there are no blue tornadoes,” Obama added, referring to the colors of the country’s two major political parties, the red of Republicans and the blue of Democrats.

In addition to government assistance, the National Guard has sent around 500 troops to assist.