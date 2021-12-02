More Sanctions Against Belarus Targets are Agreed by EU Members.

In reaction to the alleged channeling of migrants to the EU’s borders, EU ambassadors decided on Wednesday to add 28 individuals and bodies to the bloc’s Belarus sanctions list.

Brussels accuses Alexander Lukashenko’s administration of launching a “hybrid attack” on EU soil by drawing tens of thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to Poland and Lithuania’s borders.

Several Belarus targets had already been sanctioned by member states, and senior envoys endorsed a list drafted by the European Commission on Wednesday, officials said.

The new targets, according to one of the sources, include 17 officials and 11 companies or official entities. On Thursday, EU ministers are set to formally endorse the decision.

On Wednesday, the United States announced new sanctions against Belarus as well.

A senior US State Department source predicted that “very soon you will see a sanctions package that has been coordinated” between the US and the EU.

The official said the penalties could be applied as soon as this week on the margins of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Sweden.

Over a crackdown on protesters over his disputed 2020 re-election, the EU has already levied sanctions on 166 persons and entities, including Lukashenko and two of his sons.

Western capitals have refused to recognize the referendum, claiming it was manipulated, while Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has backed Lukashenko.

Brussels placed economic penalties on major sectors of the Belarusian economy in June, including potash, oil, and tobacco, as well as a ban on Belarusian planes flying in its airspace.

Thousands of migrants, mostly Syrians, Iraqis, and Yemenis, are said to have flown to Minsk to reach EU borders as a result of the regime’s response. Lukashenko maintains that he is not to blame for the migration.

Hundreds of tourists camped up in chilly, damp woodlands have been sent back by Polish police who have erected razor wire barriers.

Although journalists are not permitted to enter the border area, sources say that a dozen migrants have died as a result of the confusion and terrible conditions.