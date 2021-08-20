More Russians have been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and the United States as a result of the Navalny poisoning.

On the first anniversary of the near-fatal poisoning of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, which the West blames on Moscow, the United Kingdom and the United States sanctioned several Russian officials and businesses.

Separately, the US placed two unnamed Russians and a vessel on a no-fly list for their ties to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The persons targeted by the joint sanctions are all members of Russia’s domestic security force, the FSB, which succeeded the KGB and is accused of preparing or carrying out the nerve toxin attack on Navalny on August 20, 2020.

Following the blacklisting of six individuals and one company in October 2020, they now face asset freezes and travel bans as part of the second round of retaliation in which Britain targeted seven persons for involvement in the poisoning.

The Russian foreign ministry slammed the measures, calling them “unilateral and illegitimate.”

On the Telegram social network, ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated, “Russia has repeatedly called on Britain and its partners to back up the charge with evidence.”

“However, the United Kingdom and its allies continue to reject these calls.”

In March, the United States and the European Union issued their own set of penalties.

Western intelligence services have concluded that FSB officers poisoned Navalny with the nerve toxin Novichok last year with “high confidence.”

The dissident was transported to Germany for treatment, but returned home angrily in January, only to be arrested and imprisoned.

The additional penalties, according to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, are “sending a clear message that any use of chemical weapons by the Russian state violates international law.”

Western’s plea for a “transparent criminal probe” into the poisoning was echoed by him.

“We urge Russia to declare its entire stockpile of Novichok nerve agents,” Raab said, adding that chemical weapons should not be used with impunity.

“Navalny’s poisoning was a terrible violation of international rules prohibiting the use of chemical weapons and was part of an ongoing attempt to stifle voices of opposition in Russia,” said US Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki in a statement.

Alexey Alexandrov, Vladimir Panyaev, and Ivan Vladimirovich Osipov, accused FSB officers, are among those recently targeted by Britain and the US.

The trans-Atlantic allies believe the trio were all present in Tomsk, Russia, at the time of Navalny’s poisoning and were “important figures” in the assassination attempt.

Sanctions were also imposed on four more high-ranking officials in the FSB, including a major-general, a general, and a colonel.

Artur Zhirov and Konstantin Kudryavtsev were sanctioned by Washington. Brief News from Washington Newsday.