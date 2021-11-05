More Interactions With Taiwan Are Needed, According to the European Delegation.

On Friday, the chairman of a European Parliament delegation urged more interaction with Taiwan to help defuse tensions with China, denying China’s contention that visiting the island was a provocation.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and pledges to annex it one day, if necessary by force.

It is irritated by any official foreign exchanges with the island and has branded foreign politicians’ visits as “provocations.”

Beijing expressed “strong discontent and stern resistance” to what was termed as the European Parliament’s first “official” mission to Taipei on Thursday.

“It is not a challenge to visit Taiwan. It ought to be natural “Raphael Glucksmann, a French MEP, addressed a press conference in Taipei.

He warned that isolating the island would exacerbate tensions, whereas “incorporating Taiwan into our conversation is actually defusing major security issues.”

Since President Tsai Ing-election wen’s in 2016, Beijing has increased military and diplomatic pressure on her government, as she sees Taiwan as a de facto autonomous entity that is not part of a “one China.”

After unprecedented incursions by Chinese airplanes into the island’s air defense zone last month, Taiwan’s defense minister warned that military tensions with Beijing were at their greatest in four decades.

“We are truly confident that the more interactions between the world community and Taiwan there are, the less perilous the situation in the (Taiwan) Strait will be,” said Glucksmann, the delegation’s leader.

Glucksmann, a vociferous China critic who was one of five parliamentarians sanctioned by China in March, said he was unconcerned about Beijing’s actions.

“We will not do anything to offend any other power,” he stressed, “but we will not do anything because we are terrified of provocation letters or sanctions.”

When a party of French senators led by Alain Richard visited Taipei last month, despite warning letters from Beijing’s ambassador to Paris, Beijing reacted angrily.

Last year, China called the visit to Taiwan by Milos Vystrcil, the head of the Czech Senate, a “provocation” for which he promised to “pay a terrible price.”