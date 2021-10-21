More Foreign-Trained Doctors Will Be Accepted in Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Hong Kong passed a new law allowing overseas-trained doctors to practice without having to pass a local licensing exam, a move that has been criticized by critics who believe it may result in less qualified doctors, particularly from China’s mainland.

The measure, according to the government, is intended to address the city’s chronic shortage of doctors.

The city has about two doctors per 1,000 residents, which is lower than other developed countries, including regional rival Singapore.

Local doctors and industry groups, on the other hand, have expressed worries about foreign doctors’ qualifications, particularly those from mainland China, citing linguistic and cultural hurdles as well as whether training standards are comparable to those in Hong Kong.

The debate over the bill is also intertwined with Hong Kong’s fragmented politics, as Beijing reshapes the city in the image of the mainland.

The new rule was enacted by Hong Kong’s legislature, which was devoid of any opposition, with the exception of Pierre Chan, a politician who represents the city’s medical industry.

“Most doctors reject the bill because they are concerned about how to maintain Hong Kong’s healthcare standards,” Chan added, referring to the bill as a government political choice.

Chan noted that more than 90% of medical students he polled in June rejected the rule change. The Hong Kong Academy of Medicine and doctors’ organisations were among the other criticisms.

Pro-Beijing legislators, who control the city’s rubber-stamp legislature, have characterized the medical sector’s opposition as protectionist and “hegemonic.”

Sophia Chan, the Secretary of State for Food and Health, said overseas-trained doctors will be closely supervised and must meet a set of requirements, but that the government will not interfere with their professional autonomy.

“In order to address healthcare challenges in a fundamental sense, the government must boost Hong Kong’s overall supply of doctors,” the minister stated.

Under the new law, a committee will compile a list of internationally recognized medical schools.

Doctors who graduated from those institutions and are licensed to practice in another country will be able to forgo Hong Kong’s local licensing exam if they agree to work for five years in the public healthcare system.