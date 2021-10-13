More flooding and droughts are on the way, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The United Kingdom’s Environment Agency warned on Wednesday that if world leaders do not take harsher climate mitigation measures, more flooding and droughts will occur.

The climate study comes only two weeks before over 20,000 world leaders gather in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Summit to discuss how to address the escalating climate problem.

In a report to the British government, the agency’s chair, Emma Howard Boyd, declared, “It’s adapt or perish.”

According to the report, investment in climate-resilient infrastructure can help save lives and reduce the damage caused by flooding, drought, and rising sea levels.

Global warming, according to the EPA, will increase demand on water supplies.

“If we do the right things, we can successfully address the climate emergency,” she said, “but we are running out of time to adopt effective adaptation measures.” “While mitigation may save the world, adaptation, or the ability to prepare for climatic shocks, will save millions of lives.” London’s sea level is anticipated to increase 9 inches by the 2050s and nearly 18 inches by the 2080s, according to the analysis.

The various repercussions of climate change, on the other hand, are already obvious.

Due to rising forest fires caused by increasing deforestation to make room for beef and soy agriculture, the Amazon rainforest was emitting more carbon dioxide than it was absorbing as of July.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused devastating floods across Western Europe.

“The climate issue is worldwide, but its effects are seen in your village, your store, and your house,” said Howard Boyd.

“Adaptation action must be integrated into government, businesses, and communities as well, and people will soon wonder why it isn’t – especially when it is far cheaper to invest early in climate resilience than to suffer with the price of inactivity,” she continued.