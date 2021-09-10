More F-35 stealth fighters are being deployed to the South China Sea by a US carrier group.

The US and its partners appear to be ensuring that the South China Sea has enough modern F-35 stealth aircraft.

The US Navy recently dispatched one of its Nimitz-class carriers into the disputed waters, bolstering its presence in the region with F-35C Lightning II stealth fighter fighters. In the region, the carrier and its strike group are conducting maritime security operations. The strike group also comprises the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain, destroyer USS Chafee, and battle ship USS Tulsa, in addition to the Carl Vinson.

The carrier group has arrived in the South China Sea less than a week after China established a new maritime law aimed at establishing control over the disputed regions. It’s also the sixth time this year that a US aircraft carrier has visited the region.

The F-35C is a derivative of the F-35 that has additional fuel and weaponry and is designed for catapult launches and fly-in arrests. The sophisticated stealth fighters bolster US military capabilities in an area where Beijing has heightened tensions by asserting broad maritime claims and conducting military drills aimed at invading Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province that must be reunited with the mainland.

China has progressively increased its military power in the region, including the construction of more vessels and even military sites in the Spratly Islands, which are also claimed by other littoral states. It has also utilized a variety of measures to intimidate neighboring regional states, including militia-run fishing boats, coast guard ships, aircraft carrier groups, and warplane incursions.

The US has sailed multiple so-called Freedom of Navigation patrols in the South China Sea, rejecting China’s claims to the disputed waterways. The USS Benfold, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, was the most recent ship to participate in the patrol.

F-35Cs assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 launched from the Carl Vinson, according to a photo provided by the US Navy on Tuesday.

The US and its partners appear to be ensuring that the region has enough modern stealth aircraft. The Royal Navy recently transited the South China Sea with its aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and strike group. The F-35s — a mixed air wing of US Marine and Royal Air Force personnel — were once again onboard the carrier.

Japan, which has been subjected to heightened provocation by the PLA air force, is also purchasing F-35s from the United States. Brief News from Washington Newsday.