More Cuban officials are sanctioned by the US as a result of the crackdown on protests.

The US imposed penalties on three senior Cuban officials on Thursday, the latest in a string of moves in response to the island’s recent crackdown on anti-government protestors.

The sanctions were levied against two top military ministry officials for their roles in suppressing the country’s unusual protests, which resulted in hundreds of people being imprisoned, according to the Treasury Department.

According to Andrea M. Gacki, chief of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Washington “will continue to hold accountable those who allow the Cuban government to perpetuate human rights abuses.”

“Today’s action reveals more criminals behind the suppression of the Cuban people’s cries for freedom and human rights.”

After previously sanctioning defense minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and the Cuban police, the Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces’ Roberto Legra Sotolongo and Andres Laureano Gonzalez Brito are now targeted.

They also cover Abelardo Jimenez Gonzalez, the Interior Ministry’s prisons director.

“In reaction to the protests, Cuban security forces have detained over 800 people, many of whom are being put in ‘preventative detention,’ and the whereabouts of several people are still unknown,” the statement read.

When they are added to Treasury’s sanctions blacklist, any property they own in the US is frozen, and any transactions using the US financial system are prohibited.

President Joe Biden has warned Havana that more actions may be taken, and Washington has asked for the release of jailed protestors while attempting to ensure that the Cuban people have access to the internet.