Months before the first case of COVID was reported, China purchased a large quantity of PCR tests.

According to a new study, Chinese labs in Wuhan purchased more coronavirus testing equipment several months before the first virus case was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019.

According to new statistics obtained by the Australian-American cyber security firm Internet 2.0, the purchase of polymerase chain reaction testing equipment (PCR) increased by about 50% in 2019. PCR tests are commonly used to assess if a person is infected with COVID-19 because they allow scientists to amplify DNA samples in order to screen for disease or other genetic material.

According to the latest data, Wuhan laboratories issued 135 contracts incorporating PCR equipment in 2019, up from 89 in 2018 and 72 in 2017. Furthermore, according to The Australian, Wuhan’s financial investment in PCR equipment surged by roughly 600 percent from 2015 to 2019.

The rise in purchases began in May 2019, but peaked in July—five months before the country reported its first COVID-19 case to the World Health Organization.

The findings could indicate that Chinese officials were aware of a coronavirus outbreak before December, or that Wuhan laboratories were focusing more on virological and pandemic research.

“A tremendous spike in PCR procurement data can be seen across the trend, starting in May and continuing through December. Some of this may be harmless, but when taken together, it creates a pattern that calls into question the official story that the epidemic began in December, according to Cybersecurity analyst Robert Potter, who recovered the data for The Australian.

“It also demonstrates that there is major purchase from the government level, including the PLA and the Center for Disease Control, as well as sensitive laboratories in Hubei province.”

John Ratcliffe, the former head of US National Intelligence, also informed the news organization that the increased acquisition of PCR equipment in Wuhan in 2019 is important.

“I believe there is more than just smoke here; I believe there is fire from a variety of sources,” he stated. “If you need more evidence, I believe that would be another convincing piece of evidence. I don’t require any more.”

Others, however, argue that the Internet 2.0 report is insufficient to draw such conclusions. This is a condensed version of the information.