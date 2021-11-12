Montenegro warns that the United States and the European Union are at risk of losing the ‘Heart of Europe’ to China.

The only way for the United States and the European Union to compete with China’s expanding influence in the Balkans, according to Montenegro’s foreign minister, is through large and continuous investment.

According to Dorde Radulovic of The Washington Newsday, Western-facing countries and politicians in the “heart of Europe” want greater U.S. and European financing to assist much-needed infrastructure projects, economic growth, and to protect against Moscow and Beijing.

“We’d want to see more investments from the West,” Radulovic remarked.

“The heart of Europe—not the EU, but Europe—is in the Western Balkans.” The heart of the Western Balkans is Montenegro. In this region, Americans and Europeans must be more assertive.

“We are in the political West,” says the narrator. We are a NATO member, the most advanced country in EU admission talks, and we share many common interests with the EU.” Every non-EU Balkan country wishes to join the EU. However, the procedure is lengthy, and political turbulence, such as the present internal conflicts in Bosnia and Herzegovina, threatens to cause further delays.

Montenegro is the most progressed of the countries vying to join the EU as full members. Podgorica joined NATO in 2017, and Radulovic believes the country’s future is secure.

However, the EU is accused of neglecting the region, with some members irritated by the arduous process of membership tests, negotiations, and vetoes from member states over migration concerns.

In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to the Western Balkans to assuage worries about the accession process.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as all of the Western Balkans, belong in the European Union,” she remarked during a stop at the Svilaj bridge, which connects northern Bosnia and Herzegovina with Croatia. “It is in our common interest, but it is also, in my opinion, our fate.” However, the EU’s hesitancy opens the door for others.

“For a long time, our primary foreign policy partners, the EU, NATO, and the US, have ignored the Western Balkans,” Radulovic added. “It has left a geopolitical vacuum in the Western Balkans.” China was the first to get in.” China’s global drive for influence and revenues has centered on the Western Balkans. Between 2005 and 2019, Beijing and state-owned enterprises invested more than $14.6 billion in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

