Mongolian doctors travel to remote areas to administer jabs to herders.

As he travels along a bumpy track through a remote section of the Mongolian steppe, nurse Sodkhuu Galbadrakh carries a package of Covid-19 vaccines on his lap, offering booster doses to herders.

The three-million-strong country has implemented some of the world’s hardest and most long-lasting anti-coronavirus measures, including closing schools and closing borders for much of the last two years.

More than 90% of adults received two vaccinations as part of the country’s vaccination program.

However, due to both internet misrepresentation and the sheer logistical problem of reaching rural villages in such a big country, the booster program is having mixed results among nomadic groups.

Mongolia is one of the world’s most sparsely inhabited countries, with around a third of the people living nomadic lifestyles.

“People were queuing outside (for immunizations) during the first wave, and I worked till 9 p.m.,” Sodkhuu added. “There were times when I didn’t return home. Only about five to six people per day come to get the booster shot now.” He claimed he phones herders every day to attempt to schedule the third shot, but he can’t always get through, especially in pastureland where phone connection is poor.

He went on to say that health officials had no choice but to go to the herders.

Sodkhuu, accompanied by doctor Enkhjargal Purev, met 37-year-old herder Enkhmaa Purev, who received the booster, after discovering numerous ger houses unoccupied.

“I was planning on having my booster shot the next time I went to the soum (town) center,” the herder told AFP, adding that she and her husband had gone 160 kilometers to acquire their initial doses earlier this year.

Badamkhuu, another herder, was unable to receive the injection due to high blood pressure, which is a typical concern among herders due to a high cholesterol diet.

“After the second dose [of Sinopharm], I got tremendously high blood pressure, therefore I don’t want any further vaccines,” said 65-year-old herder Dulamsuren Gombojav, who also denied the shot when provided by Sodkhuu.

According to Mongolia’s health ministry, 667,391 Covid cases have been reported, with over 2,000 deaths.

Since vaccines were introduced, the number of cases has decreased, and Ulaanbaatar is concerned that progress would be lost due to vaccine apprehension.

Only around half of people have received a booster immunization.

“Young people spread rumors or have the misconception that Covid is the same as the virus and that they may recover quickly, exactly like the flu,” Sodkhuu told AFP during the outreach campaign.

“(They) believe they don’t require. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.