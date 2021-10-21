Mongolian coal drivers are stranded and unpaid at the Chinese border.

A convoy of truckers creeps over the lonely Mongolian desert, following the once-bustling roadway to the Chinese border, trying to deliver their coal shipment after months of severe Covid-19 delays and no pay.

The highway was jam-packed with truckers bringing the critical fuel to China, the world’s largest coal importer, which is currently dealing with massive power outages that are endangering its economic growth.

However, due to China and Mongolia’s strong anti-coronavirus efforts, the queue of trucks outside the little coal town of Tsagaan Khad has been reduced to a trickle, leaving the drivers trapped without income or company.

“Our family are calling us and saying they need wood, fuel, and winter clothes,” Davaasuren Tsogtsaikhan, 32, said after three months of waiting for a single delivery.

“It’s tough here,” he admitted.

Mongolia’s resource-rich economy sent almost 35 million tonnes of coking coal to China last year; so far this year, it has sold less than a third of that amount.

Mongolia has implemented severe coronavirus guidelines, fearful that an epidemic may prompt China to close the border.

While they wait, 3,500 increasingly destitute drivers have been isolated in camps of 40 individuals.

Undrakh Bold told AFP that he was quarantined outside Ulaanbaatar for 42 days without making a delivery after one of his group members tested positive.

The 43-year-old had to wait another 28 days after returning to Tsagaan Khad.

“If we all test negative, we’ll be permitted to transfer our coal the next day,” said the tired father of three as he stood in line to get tested.

They are not permitted to leave their cabs or even open the windows on the Chinese side.

He stated, “I want to dump the coal in China, get my money, and return home.”

In Mongolia, drivers are tested for Covid-19, then bussed across the Chinese border in masks and hazmat suits for a second test.

Mongolia’s huge South Gobi area has 12 billion tonnes of coal deposits, which are a major source of iron ore for Chinese smelters.

However, many drivers are increasingly contemplating other options.

“All day and night, we worry about Covid test results,” said trucker Davaasuren, who was set to undergo his first test.

According to Tsagaan Khad officials, there is already a driver shortage, with numbers down by roughly half, and the impact on the little town has been severe.

The main street is deserted, with canteens and shops shutting their doors.

The main street is deserted, with canteens and shops shutting their doors.