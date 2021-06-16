Moments after engine failure, the bride and wedding photographer faint as the helicopter plummets to the ground.

The joyous wedding-day helicopter flight of a New Zealand newlywed couple turned into misery when it crashed unexpectedly, injuring four people.

Wedding photographer Rachel Jordan, along with bride Fay El Hanafy and groom Mahdi Zougub, boarded the plane at 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to Stuff.co.nz. Jordan, who, according to the news site, is frightened of flying, reportedly asked the pilot before taking off, “We’re not going to crash, are we?”

The helicopter’s engine then shut down in mid-flight for unknown reasons. Jordan and El Hanafy apparently passed out as the plane began to descend. Three out of four people were alleged to have suffered serious injuries when the helicopter crashed at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort in a rural portion of the country’s Canterbury province. All four were transferred to Christchurch Hospital, which is a short distance away.

Eric Jordan, Rachel Jordan’s husband, told Stuff.com.nz that everything appeared normal to her during takeoff. Then, he recalled her adding, “the engine just seemed to shut off.” The aircraft appeared to lose power, according to some witnesses, but it’s too early to determine for sure, according to the news site.

“The bride fainted when it initially happened…and the helicopter began to fall…

“At some point, Rachel passed out as well,” Eric Jordan explained. “She remembers the bride screaming quite a bit after she returned to consciousness,” he added, “and the groom was awake and alert during the accident, so he felt all the pain as they hit the ground.”

Jordan is now “completely paralyzed,” according to him, and will likely spend at least three months in the hospital rehabilitating. According to Stuff.co.nz, she sustained “spinal fractures, five fractured ribs, cuts to the lungs, a fractured sternum, a broken arm and fractured feet.”

Meanwhile, the newlyweds also suffered significant injuries following the crash. The New Zealand Herald reported that El Hanafy’s back, foot, and legs had broken in the accident, and Zougub suffered a broken back as well. Both required surgeries to treat their wounds.

The crash comes as the latest tragedy to affect the couple’s nuptials: their wedding was first postponed after the horrific 2019 terror attack on two Christchurch mosques. While neither were at the mosque at the time of the attack, they both lost close friends, says The Herald.

