Moment 4 is worth watching. Towers of power plants are demolished in a massive explosion.

Four massive power station towers were blown apart in a loud explosion, which was seen on camera.

Each tower was 374 feet tall and weighed 11,000 tons of reinforced concrete, resulting in plumes of dust and debris blasting into the air when they fell.

After the station was decommissioned in 2018, the cooling towers of Eggborough Power Station in Yorkshire, England, were leveled in a controlled demolition on Sunday morning.

The original group of eight towers at the 2,000-megawatt site were dismantled in August of this year.

Because of a nearby National Grid substation and overhead electrical lines, the explosion took 18 months to plan, according to Construction News.

According to the website, DSM Demolition was responsible for the collapse, and project manager James Fincham said the crew was already preparing the site for more demolition next year.

According to the website PowerStationsUK, a 66-foot chimney still stands on the site, and it is expected to be dismantled next.

Residents for more than 20 miles surrounding heard—and felt—the early-morning blast, according to local news site Doncaster Free Press.

According to the article, traffic closures were imposed near the power plant, and security personnel patrolled a 1148-foot exclusion zone.

According to the site, the coal-fired power plant was shut down because it was no longer financially viable, and the land was set aside for regeneration.

After it began generating energy in 1967, the towering structures had graced the Yorkshire skyline for more than 50 years, built where the four counties—north, south, east, and west—meet.

"Construction began in 1962, and the first unit began generating power in 1967," PowerStationsUK said in a statement. By September 1970, all of the work had been finished."

According to local officials, the explosion happened on Monday night at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit, which is located at LA Hwy 108 and LA Hwy 27 in Sulphur.

The explosion happened at 11 p.m., and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation,” Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal told The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.