Mom Posts Video of Her ‘Possessed’ Daughter in the Hospital After a Drink “Spiking”

After her drink was allegedly drugged during her first time in a nightclub, the mother of an 18-year-old lady uploaded a scary video of her daughter looking to be “possessed.”

According to Your Southend, Millie Taplin, a carer from Southend, Essex, England, was hospitalized for four hours after she became ill while out with her pals at the MooMoo nightclub following the removal of COVID restrictions in England.

Taplin told a local news outlet that she was brought to a local hospital after she became unable to walk or speak quickly after receiving a drink from a man who advised her to “taste this.”

“I only took a couple of sips because it was a strong drink, and I don’t like strong drinks!” “After the incident, I went back out to the smoking area with my companions and came back in about 10 minutes later,” Taplin claimed.

“That’s when I started feeling a little queasy. I started to feel quite heated, so I informed my pals that I needed to get some fresh air outside.

“I was ill in the alleyway across the street, and that’s when I couldn’t see or feel my hands. I knew something wasn’t right since I was stuttering and mumbling when I tried to speak.”

According to The Mirror, doctors at a local hospital told Taplin’s mother Claire that her drink had been spiked with two medications, one to paralyze her and the other to put her out.

Claire posted video of Taplin in hospital with Your Southend, which showed the 18-year-old writhing in her bed, her eyes wide open and her jaw and hands clenched.

Taplin’s mother told The Mirror that seeing her daughter in the hospital was the “most terrifying image of my daughter I have ever seen,” adding that Taplin “looked possessed” and that her hands were “like claws.”

Claire stated she published her daughter’s video in the hopes of raising awareness for other young ladies, asking, “If. This is a condensed version of the information.