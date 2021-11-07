Mom impersonates death and films the incredible reaction of her three dogs.

Dogs are certainly man’s best friend since they stick by our sides through good times and bad, ready to defend us at any time.

And that’s exactly the reaction one mother got after she pretended to be dead to see how her three Border Collies, sometimes known as sheepdogs, would respond.

“Wonder what they’d do if I acted dead at work?” Sasha Poldmaa captioned a video she posted to her TikTok account, @sashapoldmaa.

It depicts a mother of four boys standing in a field surrounded by livestock, implying that she works on a farm, before falling to the ground.

The cows appear scared and take a few steps back, while her dogs appear bewildered at first.

They sniff her seemingly motionless corpse, and two of them leap into action. They make their way towards the livestock, scattering them.

One dog remains near Poldmaa before joining its fellow dogs in fending against the retreating creatures.

In the comments, she said the following about her cows: “They wouldn’t have done anything bad to me. The dogs, on the other hand, do not share this belief!” “Dogs are the best,” New Zealander Poldmaa captioned the video. Among the hashtags she used were #hero, #farmlife, #cattle, and #playdead.

The video, which was posted at the end of last month, has over seven million views and can be viewed here, with many people agreeing with the mother.

Carolyn Marsh expressed herself as follows: “They protected you, omg!! You are not deserving of dogs. Even if they believe you are dead, they remain faithful.” Taylor Anne expressed herself as follows: “Oh, the horror. This is the most effective. Your top dog is keeping an eye on you. Others are encircling you and keeping you secure. What a connection!” “Smart dogs, making sure the cows don’t step on you… properly trained,” Nates Fate87 said. “To keep her secure, the dogs backed up the cows. They know what they’re doing “Tyishi added his two cents.

Border Collies are one of the most intelligent breeds, according to Purina, a pet food company.

It read: “Border Collies make up the bulk of obedience champions, agility stars, flyball masters, and sheepdog herding champs.

“Their intelligence, zeal, and readiness to learn. This is a condensed version of the information.