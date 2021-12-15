Mom Gets Slammed On The Internet For Refusing To Attend Daughter’s Lizard Gender Reveal Party.

A mother was chastised online after she refused to attend her daughter’s lizard’s gender reveal party, citing it was “crazy.”

She used the moniker ApprehensiveFix3425 on Reddit’s renowned Am I The A**hole thread to explain the situation, admitting her daughter didn’t have, and didn’t want, children.

The mother said she was “supportive” of her daughter’s decision and that she bought a blue tongue skink lizard, which she refers to as “her daughter.”

“I’ve found it strange, but she says it’s because it’s the closest thing she’d have to a child, and she has a strong emotional tie similar to a child,” ApprehensiveFix3425 wrote.

She found the gender of the skink after taking it to the vet, so she decided to host a reveal party, claiming it was “mainly a joke” and an opportunity to get together with some friends.

Despite not seeing her daughter in three months, the single mother was unimpressed and denied the invitation, adding, “It’s just a lizard and I’m a busy person.”

“I told her she couldn’t actually expect me to attend to a gender reveal for a lizard,” ApprehensiveFix3425 said, “since she couldn’t actually expect me to come to a gender reveal for a lizard.”

“She explained that it wasn’t a true gender reveal, but rather a joke, and that it was merely a casual get-together to catch up with everyone.”

“If that was the case, she should’ve just called it a gathering because I’m not coming to a gender reveal unless it’s for a real grand daughter,” I informed her.

Her daughter accused her of not being supportive of her life choices because of this.

“I told her she couldn’t possible expect me to treat a lizard like a granddaughter,” she added, “and she said she didn’t expect me to, but it was evident I didn’t appreciate her link with her lizard or her decision, and she just wanted to see me, and my reason for coming was cruel.”

“I told her she was being crazy over a lizard, and she said it wasn’t about the lizard and that it was just a gathering, not even about the lizard, but I stand by what I said.” It’s ludicrous to have a lizard’s gender revealed.”