Mom Cleared of Drunk Driving After Proving She Drank Vodka to ‘Calm Down’ After Crashing Car

After proving she drank vodka to ‘calm down’ after crashing her car, her mother was cleared of drunk driving charges.

After proving that she only drank two bottles of vodka after crashing her car, a municipal court in the United Kingdom freed a lady of drunk driving charges on Monday.

Kelsey Ridings, a 26-year-old accountant from Tameside in Manchester, was held in May after crashing her Mercedes C250 into a Peugeot 308 in a head-on collision, according to the Manchester Evening News. Ridings was said to be driving home from a beauty shop with her four small children.

When the accident occurred, Carl Kidd, the Peugeot driver, was presumably on his way to his parents’ house with his pregnant partner.

“She’d made her way across to my side of the road and was accelerating. I turned away to avoid a head-on collision, but she caught the back end of my car “In front of the court, Kidd stated.

Ridings allegedly offered Kidd $1,000 to forget about the incident, but then drove away before local cops arrived. Ridings was tracked down to her home, where her blood alcohol level was discovered to be 82mg, nearly four times the legal limit in the UK.

Ridings, on the other hand, stated in court that she drank the two bottles of vodka at her friend Paige Azad’s house in a matter of minutes and that she had not been drinking while driving. Kidd allegedly became irate and demanded money and insurance information, prompting her to flee the area.

She claimed that she lost control of the vehicle as she accelerated down a slope, which caused the collision.

Ridings stated, “I went to Paige’s house and asked her to bring me a drink because I was trying to calm myself.” “I had two big drinks before leaving her residence and got a ride home.” “I spent 15 to 20 minutes in Paige’s house, which was enough time for two beers. I was in a state of panic. They were extraordinarily strong drinks. Before today, I hadn’t had anything to drink “As she sobbed hysterically, Ridings said.

Azad said that the cocktails had “a lot of vodka and a little coke.” She also asserted that she was. The following is a condensed version of the data.