Moldova’s snap election is expected to erode Russia’s clout.

Moldovan voters will go to the polls on Sunday in a quick legislative election called by President Maia Sandu to bolster her standing against pro-Russia groups.

Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, upset President Igor Dodon, who was backed by the Kremlin, in November on a promise to eradicate corruption in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Moldova, which is sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been torn between strengthening ties with Brussels and retaining Soviet-era ties with Moscow.

Because parliamentarians loyal to Dodon were delaying Sandu’s reform promises, the former World Bank economist dissolved parliament and called a snap election in April.

“We have a chance to get rid of thieves and pick a holistic and good government,” Sandu said in a video speech delivered on Thursday in Moldovan.

“The time for transformation is approaching in Moldova,” she declared in another speech delivered in Russian, the ex-Soviet country’s second language.

Many Moldovans identify with the slogans, as their country has been rocked by political crises in recent years, including a $1 billion bank fraud scam that accounted for about 15% of the country’s GDP.

Natalia Cadabnuic, a young Chisinau native, told AFP, “She sincerely wants to change the country for the better.”

Sandu, who also served as Prime Minister for a short time, has become a “figure of transformation” for many Moldovans, according to Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and the country’s former UN ambassador.

Sandu is the first to reach the top while “maintaining a reputation for being honest,” he added, adding that Moldovans are tired of crooked politicians.

Sandu’s Action and Solidarity (PAS) party, which is centre-right, is leading going into the election.

According to the most recent surveys, PAS has 35-37 percent of the vote, compared to 21-27 percent for the coalition of socialists and communists led by Dodon and former President Vladimir Voronin.

Only voters in the 2.6 million-strong country are counted in these data.

According to analysts, the diaspora, which accounts for more than a third of Moldova’s eligible voters and has already backed Sandu in the presidential election, may hold the key to the outcome.

Sandu’s party might gain another 10-15 percentage points from the diaspora, according to projections.

According to analysts, the election would be a setback for Russia, which wants Moldova to stay within its sphere of influence.

“The majority will be pro-European, and Russia’s influence will wane,” said Sergiy Gerasymchuk, a Kiev-based Moldovan political researcher.

