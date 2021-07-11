Moldova’s snap election has begun, with the goal of weakening Russia’s hold on the country.

Moldovan polling stations started early Sunday, with voters eager to elect a new parliament after the previous one was dissolved by President Maia Sandu to bolster her position against pro-Russia elements.

Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, upset President Igor Dodon, who was backed by the Kremlin, in November on a promise to eradicate corruption in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Moldova, which is sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been torn between strengthening ties with Brussels and retaining Soviet-era ties with Moscow.

Because parliamentarians loyal to Dodon were delaying Sandu’s reform promises, the former World Bank economist dissolved parliament and called a snap election in April.

The polls started at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and will finish at 9 p.m.

“We have a chance to get rid of thieves and pick a holistic and good government,” Sandu said in a video speech delivered on Thursday in Moldovan.

“The time for transformation is approaching in Moldova,” she declared in another speech delivered in Russian, the ex-Soviet country’s second language.

Many Moldovans identify with the slogans, as their country has been rocked by political crises in recent years, including a $1 billion bank fraud scam that accounted for about 15% of the country’s GDP.

Natalia Cadabnuic, a young Chisinau native, told AFP, “She sincerely wants to change the country for the better.”

Sandu, who also served as Prime Minister for a short time, has become a “figure of transformation” for many Moldovans, according to Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and the country’s former UN ambassador.

Sandu is the first to reach the top while “maintaining a reputation for being honest,” he added, adding that Moldovans are tired of crooked politicians.

The elections on Sunday will feature twenty parties and two electoral blocs.

To get seats in the unicameral legislature, they must get five percent of the vote and seven percent of the vote, respectively.

The 101 members of the legislature will be elected for four-year terms.

Sandu’s centre-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party was in the lead going into the election.

According to recent polls, PAS received 35-37 percent of the vote, compared to 21-27 percent for the combination of socialists and communists led by Dodon and former President Vladimir Voronin.

Only voters in the 2.6 million-strong country are counted in these data.

Analysts believe the diaspora, which accounts for more than a third of Moldova’s eligible voters and has already backed Sandu in presidential elections, holds the key. Brief News from Washington Newsday.