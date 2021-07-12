Moldovan pro-Europeans triumph in a landslide election victory.

The biggest pro-European party in Moldova secured a landslide victory in legislative elections on Monday, bolstering President Maia Sandu’s hand as the former World Bank economist pushes for reform in her ex-Soviet country.

Sandu’s centre-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party won 52.80% of the vote in Sunday’s snap election, which she called in April to bolster her position against pro-Russia elements.

According to the Central Election Commission, PAS will receive 63 seats in the 101-seat parliament for four-year periods.

With all ballots tabulated, a combination of socialists and communists led by former Kremlin-backed president Igor Dodon came in second with 27.17 percent, according to the commission.

Sandu welcomed what she called a vote for change in a country ravaged by poverty and corruption as early results showed her party leading late Sunday.

“I sincerely hope that today marks the end of a trying period for Moldova. In a statement, she stated, “I hope today marks the end of the thief’s control over Moldova.”

Dodon, her opponent, expressed unhappiness with the outcome, saying, “Obviously, we wanted a greater overall percentage.”

He thanked his opponents but warned that his forces would be watching closely because one party having “complete monopoly on Moldovan politics” was dangerous.

The country of around 2.6 million people, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been divided over whether to strengthen ties with the European Union or maintain Soviet-era connections with Moscow.

Sandu dissolved parliament and called the sudden poll after members loyal to Dodon, 46, blocked her promises of reform after her election victory in November.

Many Moldovans, who have seen their country rocked by political crises and corruption scandals in recent years, were moved by the 49-year-old former World Bank economist’s pledges of honesty and competence.

“I welcome the arrival of new politicians. Katerina Zhevelik, a 57-year-old bus conductor, told AFP in Chisinau on Monday that she hopes they will do something for the people, not just for themselves.

“I hope these folks don’t steal, don’t get spoilt in power, and stay honest and decent,” she remarked.

The voting, according to observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), was “competitive and well-run.”

They did say, however, that “concerns about the electoral authorities’ impartiality damaged trust,” and that “inadequate campaign funding rules left possible infractions unaddressed.”

The US congratulated Moldovans while also pushing them to solve the country's challenges.