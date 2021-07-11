Moldovan polls are open in an election aimed at reducing Russia’s influence.

Moldovan polling booths opened on Sunday, with voters eager to elect a new parliament after President Maia Sandu dissolved the previous one to strengthen her power against pro-Russia groups.

Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, upset President Igor Dodon, who was backed by the Kremlin, in November on a promise to eradicate corruption in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Moldova, which is sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has long been torn between strengthening ties with Brussels and retaining Soviet-era ties with Moscow.

Because parliamentarians loyal to Dodon were delaying Sandu’s reform promises, the former World Bank economist dissolved parliament and called a snap election in April.

The polls started at 7:00 a.m. (0400 GMT) and will finish at 9:00 p.m. (1800 GMT).

“After so many years, this country has some kind of hope to drive out the thieves who are sitting here for Russian money and to choose those who serve the country honestly,” a 29-year-old woman named Nataliya told AFP as she cast her ballot for Sandu’s centre-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party at a polling station in central Chisinau.

In order to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus, voters were required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken at polling sites.

“We have a chance to get rid of thieves and pick a holistic and good government,” Sandu said in a video speech delivered on Thursday in Moldovan.

“The time for transformation is approaching in Moldova,” she declared in another speech delivered in Russian, the ex-Soviet country’s second language.

Many Moldovans identify with the slogans, as their country has been rocked by political crises in recent years, including a $1 billion bank fraud scam that accounted for about 15% of the country’s gross domestic product.

Sandu, who also served as Prime Minister for a short time, has become a “figure of transformation” for many Moldovans, according to Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and the country’s former UN ambassador.

He said Sandu was the first to get to the top while “maintaining a reputation for being honest,” arguing that Moldovans were tired of dishonest politicians.

The election has twenty parties and two electoral blocs.

They must acquire seats in the unicameral legislature, where 101 legislators are chosen for four-year terms, by crossing criteria of 5% and 7% of the vote, respectively.

Sandu's PAS party appeared to be in the lead ahead of the election, with recent surveys putting them at 35-37 percent.