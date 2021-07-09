Moldova is holding elections aimed at weakening Russia’s grip on the country.

Moldovans will go to the polls on Sunday in a quick legislative election called by President Maia Sandu to bolster her standing against pro-Russian groups.

Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, upset Kremlin-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in November on a promise to clean up corruption in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and EU member Romania (with whom it shares a shared language), has long been torn between strengthening ties with Brussels and retaining Soviet-era connections with Moscow.

However, Sandu’s options are limited due to a Dodon-aligned parliament.

Sandu succeeded in dissolving parliament and scheduling elections at the end of April, after a protracted power battle with legislators.

The aims of the 48-year-old former World Bank economist have struck a chord with supporters fed up with corruption scandals.

57-year-old doctor Alla Valenga told AFP that this is Moldova’s last chance to “get rid of corruption and create a society where human rights are not infringed.”

“Russia does not set a good example of democratic governance. “Countries in Europe are fantastic examples,” she continued.

The vote will be crucial for Sandu if her presidential ambitions are to be realized.

According to Alexei Tulbure, a political expert and former Moldovan ambassador to the United Nations, the president “can rarely achieve anything without parliament,” which is why the stakes in these elections are so high.

Sandu’s Action and Solidarity (PAS) party, which is centre-right, is leading going into the election.

In a video speech Thursday evening, Sandu urged people to vote, saying, “We have a chance to get rid of thieves and pick a holistic and good administration.”

According to the most recent surveys, PAS has 35-37 percent of the vote, compared to 21-27 percent for the coalition of socialists and communists led by Dodon and former President Vladimir Voronin.

Only voters in the 2.6 million-strong country are counted in these data.

During the presidential elections, the diaspora, which accounts for more than a third of Moldova’s eligible voters, backed Sandu. According to calculations, it might help her party gain another 10-15 percentage points.

Sandu, who also served as prime minister for a brief while, has become a “symbol of change” for many Moldovans, Turbule added, in a country tired of old corrupt leaders.

“Corruption is not a crime in Moldova; it is a way of life,” he explained.

Despite widespread support, it is unclear whether Sandu will be able to secure the necessary majority to create a new administration.

